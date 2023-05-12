Steven Daniel Jensen
Steven Daniel Jensen of Myrtle Beach passed away May 10.
He was born in Staten Island, NY. The family moved to Iselin, NJ, in 1969. They grew up in a small town where Steven had many friends, who became lifetime friends. He played Little League baseball, and as a kid loved venturing out on his bicycle with his friends exploring.
Steve was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Iselin. He graduated from JFK High School in 1984. He loved working on cars and doing carpentry which led him to become a master carpenter of Carpenters Union Local 254.
Steven loved building things and had much to be proud of. He was a foreman on many big jobs while living in Jersey before moving to Myrtle Beach in 2020 where he began working with his brother Jeff at his family business The Learning Station Child Development Center. They were a great team and a great comedy act.
A brotherly bond that could never be broken, there was always laughter when they were together, even more so when the oldest brother Ron got together with them. Steve loved the ocean, boating and fishing. If he could he would have lived on a boat!
Steve was a gentle giant, the baby of the family standing tall at 6'6 with a heart bigger than his stature. One could not help but love Steven with his great sense of humor and warm smile. Even all of the family pets, always went to be petted by the gentle giant. His grandniece Addison at 2-years-old adored him and always asked for him.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ron and Magda Jensen.
Surviving are his four siblings, Ron (Cristy), Jeff (Donna), Sue-ann (Barbara), Wendy (Bill); nieces, Jocelyn, Allison (Matt); nephews, Jeffrey (Lauren), Jason (Stephanie), Jacob (Alisha), Joseph (Danielle), Amelia, Billy, Tommy, Michael and Matthew; grandnephew, Levi, Hank, Graham, Carson, Banx, Jax, Finn and Liam; grandniece, Addison.
Steven found his last love, when he met Kelli. They were building a life together and planning one day to get married.
Steven’s life was moving in a great direction. He was taken too soon from all of his family and friends, but especially from the most important person in his life, his daughter Angelina.
The proudest day of his life was the day she was born, his heart grew 10 times bigger. He was a dedicated father and would have done anything for his little girl. Angelina was the light of his life and the apple of his eye. They celebrated her sweet 16th birthday this year, which created a beautiful memory for Angelina.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Angelina.
