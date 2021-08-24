Steve Russ
LORIS-A graveside service for Steve Russ, 70, will be held Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. in Carter Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Mr. Russ passed away Aug. 22.
Born in Union, he was a son of the late Lewis Guide and Mary Ann Todd Russ. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Russ was the owner and operator of Russ Repair Service.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Del Doyle.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Russ of Loris; two sons, Lewis Russ and Jackie Russ of Loris; one brother-in-law, David Doyle of Conway; one nephew, Johnny Doyle (Debbie); one niece, Tracie Edwards (Mark); and a special family member, Pearl Martin.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.