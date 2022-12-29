Stephen Piazza
A memorial service for Stephen J. Piazza, 58, will be held in Watson’s Funeral Home in Conway Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.
Mr. Piazza, of Terryville, Conn., died Dec. 27 in Grand Strand Hospital after a long battle with lung cancer.
He was born Feb. 13, 1964 in Bristol, Conn.
He attended Terryville High School where he actively participated in numerous sports, alongside his brothers. In 1992, he married Esmeralda Sousa and together they had three children, Nicole, Anthony and Brianna. Steve resided in Coventry for 23 years where he held many roles in his community including beloved auto mechanic, volunteer and friendly neighbor.
In 2021, Steve and Essy moved to South Carolina where he lived the rest of his life enjoying the sun. Although he had a tough exterior, Steve was loving and compassionate and made it his life’s mission to care for and protect those he loved. Steve was well known for his sarcasm and desire to make the mood light at all times. He is already missed, dearly.
Steve is survived by his children and wife; his mother, Helene Radjeski-Edwards and her husband William Edwards; his brothers, William Piazza and wife Kate, Andrew Piazza and wife Dawn, James Piazza and wife Karen, and Anthony Piazza and wife Deborah. He was loved as a husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend.
