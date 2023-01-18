Stephen Chadwick Stec
A funeral Mass for Stephen Chadwick Stec, 20, will be celebrated Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. from St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Robinson Leon and the Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery.
Stephen departed this earth Jan. 14.
Born in Conway, he was a son of Paul Stec and Amanda Hendrick Stec. He was predeceased by his Dziadziuś (grandfather) Fred and Babcia (grandmother) Mary Jane Stec of Westfield, Mass.; his Pappy, Jimmy Hendrick of Conway; and his PaPa, Walter Paul of Conway.
Stephen was nothing short of brilliant, especially academically. He attended the Scholars Academy where he thrived and was educated, but he was always happy to be a Conway Tiger at heart. He graduated as salutatorian for the class of 2020. He was attending Baylor University where he majored in astrophysics and mathematics. In the summer of 2022 he did an internship with CERN where he worked remotely and was an asset to that research development.
In May of 2023, Stephen will receive his bachelor's degree in mathematics, which is a true testament of his academic excellence.
Stephen was a beacon of light for his family and all around him from the moment he entered the world until he was called to his forever home in Heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. He had a heart made of gold and was always willing to help anyone do what needed to be done.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of St James Catholic Church, where he was an usher at the age of 13. He also enjoyed attending Pine Grove Baptist Church and was proud to be a member of that community. You could always find him wearing the armor of God no matter the day.
He was always willing to tell anyone about Jesus and His gift of salvation. Stephen was always ready to persevere through any difficulty or hardship. He had a fighting spirit and was determined to do whatever he was doing to the best of his ability. He would have no acceptance of anything that was not done the correct way. His life was a reflection of that in so many ways, from his long list of academic achievements, to caring for his family in whatever way was needed, to being a great friend for many. Despite the magnificence of all his accomplishments he remained humble, and often begged his family to not be boastful of his greatness.
To say he was a brilliant, beautiful soul, is not saying enough. He will be missed beyond belief, but all who knew him will be forever changed for the good.
Let the tragic unexpected end of his earthly life be a reminder that tomorrow is never promised. Live your life for Jesus today and do everything to be a reflection of the Glory of God.
Surviving are his parents, Paul and Amanda Hendrick Stec; his grandmother, Millie Bratcher Paul of Conway; his uncle and godfather, Chris Stec (Amor) of Murrells Inlet; and his Uncle Jamie Hendrick, known as his Bubba.
Also surviving are his Godmother, Sarah Ann Richardson King (Kevin) of Littleton, N.C.; his Uncle Greg and Aunt Libby of Conway. He also left behind many other family and friends he was proud to have.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4:4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Memorials are to be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, to the building fund or the youth fund. The address is Pine Grove Baptist Church, 4686 Old Reeves Ferry Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
