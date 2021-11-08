Stephanie Fitzgerald Collins

LORIS-Stephanie Marie Fitzgerald Collins, 49, passed away Nov. 3.

Born June 9, 1972 in Susquehanna, Pa., she was the daughter of Elinore Kovitch Fitzgerald of Hallstead, Pa., and the late John Fitzgerald Sr.

Stephanie will be most remembered for the selfless love she showed to her beloved family.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Frank Collins of Loris; one son, Kaleb John-David Collins of Loris; two daughters, Morgan Fitzgerald of North Myrtle Beach and Kimberly Collins of Loris; granddaughter, Maeve Alvarez of North Myrtle Beach; one sister, Kelly Fitzgerald of Hallstead, Pa.; and mother-in-law, Gladys Collins of Susquehanna, Pa.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Collins was predeceased by her brother, John Fitzgerald Jr.

Memorial services will be private.

