Craig Dorman
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Funeral services for Stephan Craig Dorman, 60, were held April 7 in Green Sea Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Brust officiating. Committal services followed in Green Sea Cemetery.
Mr. Dorman passed away April 2 in McLeod Hospital in Florence following an illness. Born on June 14, 1960, in Loris, he was the son of the late Elwood Dorman and the late Ruby Lee Jackson Dorman.
Mr. Dorman, a faithful lifelong member of Green Sea Baptist Church, worked in golf course maintenance and was an avid Clemson football fan, but will be most remembered as a loving husband, father and brother.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Inman Dorman; two children, Joshua Dorman and Tressanna Dorman of Tabor City; four brothers, Lowell Dorman and his wife Pam of Green Sea, David Floyd and his wife Ann of Loris, Larry Dorman and his wife Faye of Little River and Phil Dorman and his wife Edwina of Green Sea; and two sisters, Gerry Dukes of Clemson and Jean Johnson and her husband James of Lynchburg.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org.
