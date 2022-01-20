Stella Marie Teeple, née Gallo, of Conway, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Jan. 18. She was 96-years-old.
Stella was born April 20, 1925 in Tuckahoe, N.Y., to Angelo and Carmella Gallo, who were both born in Italy. She had a brother, Angelo, who predeceased her. She grew up in the suburbs of New York City during the Great Depression, but with her parents working, and the help of her grandfather, Vincenzo Santoro, who lived with them, she escaped the worst of it. In her late teens she traveled by train into the city with her best friend Nan to see Broadway shows and visit the markets.
She met her husband-to-be, Landis Eugene Teeple, while he was in New York City as part of his U.S. Naval deployment in the early ‘40s. The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and the subsequent declaration of war by the United States against Japan and Germany saw Landis leave U.S. soil and travel abroad as part of the Armed Guard, an often perilous job serving on merchant ships with little defensive armament.
Landis made it back and couldn't wait to marry Stella. In July of 1947, the first of their three children was born, David, who survives today and lives in Conway. He has one child, Wendi Teeple, who lives nearby in Myrtle Beach. Three years later in September of 1950, their second son, Paul, was born. Paul predeceased his mother by several years. In April of 1961, a third and final son, Robert, was born. He also lives in Conway.
Stella worked at various jobs through the years including the Village Pharmacy in Pawling, N.Y., as their bookkeeper, and the National Bank in Pawling as a teller.
She volunteered at the local library and with other civic organizations and spent many hours transporting her children to their various scouting and school-related sports activities. Upon retirement they moved from Pawling, N.Y., to Elizabethtown, Pa., to be closer to their third son, his wife and their two children. After several years, an opportunity arose for them to move to Topsail Island, N.C., into their first son's newly-acquired vacation home near the ocean. The property bordered the Intracoastal Waterway, so the couple, along with their children, when able, were often found on the family boat, going out for sightseeing, fishing or clamming.
After a number of years living on the island, they once again moved, this time to Conway where David and his wife Janet had established a home and a business. While Landis passed away shortly after the move, Stella lived in Conway for twenty years.
Stella had a number of passions in her life aside from her husband and children.
She was a voracious reader of novels, and kept the local library busy as well as her niece Linda and granddaughter Wendi, who often supplied her with reading material. Even her son Robert chipped in, giving her his first copy of a book of short stories that he penned. Stella was also a lifetime New York Yankees fan to the point that she had satellite dishes installed wherever she lived so she could subscribe to the MLB Extra Innings plan, ensuring that she could enjoy more than 100 games each year. Having a husband and three sons also turned her into a football fan on Sunday afternoons. She watched games every weekend into her early 90s.
Other passions of hers were knitting and crocheting, and, of course, being of Italian descent, cooking. Holidays brought wonderful gatherings, with specialized food traditions that stretched back many decades.
One other passion was her love of dogs, specifically the boxer breed. While she had dogs stretching all the way back from the 1950s, it was one dog that took hold of her heart while she was living in Topsail Beach and then Conway. That was Ginger, who raced along the beach, chased birds and stuck her face in the sand, rising up and looking foolish with a cocked head that only a boxer can pull off.
Stella asked that no donations be made, nor flowers sent, rather, she asked that those who wished to remember her do so with a smile and a fond memory of her.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Service of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
