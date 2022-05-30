Starr Lea Hume (Paine)
Starr Lea Hume (Paine), 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at MUSC in Charleston on May 19.
Starr is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David Hume of Myrtle Beach; her son, Kraig Hume and his wife Tammy Hume of Exeter, N.H.; daughter, Erin Daniels and her husband Bruce Daniels of Merrimac, Mass.; her grandchildren, Dana MacLeod, Zachary Daniels, Michaela Hume, Mackenzie Hume, Jacob Daniels, Nicholas Daniels, Sadie Donohue, Austin Donohue, Hannah Donohue, Michael Donohue, Bella Donohue, Riley Donohue, Keagan Donohue and KP Donohue; her brother, Scott Paine of Texas; brother, Jeff Paine of Connecticut; and so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank, and Maxine Paine (White); her sister, Barbara Deacy; and brother, Parker Paine.
Born Nov. 27, 1950 in Haverhill, Mass., to Frank and Maxine Paine. She graduated from Amesbury High School in 1968. She married David Hume in August of that same year. They started out in Amesbury and later settled in Merrimac, Mass., to raise their family. She was always friendly, kind and compassionate to anyone she met.
Starr retired as the secretary to the principal of Amesbury Middle School and after retirement relocated to Myrtle Beach.
A celebration of life will be held at a date still to be determined.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is handling the arrangements.
