MYRTLE BEACH—Stanley John Evans Jr., 94, passed peacefully with family at Embrace Hospice on July 5 after living the last year and a half with Portside Assisted Living providing exceptional care.
“He did it his way,” showing us all how to die with dignity.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 17, 1925, of immigrant parents.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a first class radio operator during World War II. He then worked for the Public Health Service as a systems analyst, trying to improve the health of the average American.
He enjoyed talking politics, sports, chess, chocolate milkshakes and the occasional good Manhattan with Filet Mignon. He was happy to spar with anyone about the U.S. Constitution and need for reform.
He travelled the world with wife Sara, and then after her passing with Noriko, his second love.
He was predeceased by five siblings; his wife of 54 years, Sara, and son Timothy.
He is survived by children Nancy, Charles, and Gregory; grandchildren Brian, Jennifer, Blake, Crystal, Brent, Jeffrey and Rose; great-grandson Alec; sisters Carol and Marilyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
