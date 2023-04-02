Stanley Douglas Barnhill Jr.
LORIS-Funeral services for Stanley Douglas Barnhill Jr., 62, will be held April 4 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Steve Allen officiating.
Mr. Barnhill passed away March 31.
Born in Charleston, he was a son of Sandra Stalvey Barnhill and the late Stanley Douglas Barnhill Sr. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and was a loving and devoted family man. He was a great shag partner to his sister and always had a great story to tell.
Mr. Barnhill never met a stranger and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved his tractor and trucks.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra Stalvey Barnhill of Conway; his wife, Judy Anderson of Loris; three daughters, Jessica Brown (Alex) of Loris, Sarah Barnhill of St. George and Shannon Strain of Loris; eleven grandchildren, Marvin Stanley, Austin Stanley, Kortnee Barnhill, Skyler Walker, Julia Boone, Aidan Rom, Alex Strain, Tori Chmura, Lacey Stanley, Amber Stanley and Ashlyn Stanley; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Chmura and Cassandra Chmura; one brother, Scott Barnhill of Conway; one sister, Diane Liscar (Eric) of New Braunfels, Texas; two nephews, Eric Anthony “A.J.” Liscar Jr. (Mary) and Chad Alan Liscar; one great-nephew, Brody Liscar; and one great-niece, Ava Liscar.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
