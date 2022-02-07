Stacey Skipper Fahs
Funeral services for Stacey Skipper Fahs, 49, will be held Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Fahs passed away Feb. 7.
Born Jan. 27, 1973 in Conway, she was a daughter of Jeralyn Davis Skipper and the late Earl Skipper.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to everyone she met. Her children were her absolute pride and joy. She was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Football Fan and a social media enthusiast. Love was tough for Stacey, but she did find her happy ending.
Roll Tide !!!
Mrs. Fahs was predeceased by her grandparents, AC and Carolyn Skipper; Erwin and Mary Ellen Davis; and a dear friend, Barbara Watts.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Fahs is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Fahs; one son, Travis King (Linsey); two daughters, Victoria Morgan (Kenny) and Lauren King; sisters, Kim Johnson (Zack) and Lori Katonak; two nieces, Kalie Neves (Wes) and Heather Mincey (Josh); nephew, Cody Neves (Candace); three special great-nieces, Addy and Ally Rose Mincey and Kinlea Sanderson, whom she adored; lifelong friend, Donna Edmonds (Michael); and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
