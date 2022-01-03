Sonja Benton Fowler
AYNOR-A funeral service for Sonja Benton Fowler, 71, will be held Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Fowler, widow of Cliff Fowler, of Benton Drive passed away Jan. 2.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late John Oliver and Billie Mae Chestnut Benton. She was a member of Baker's Chapel Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she was employed with NationsBank in Conway.
Mrs. Benton was predeceased by a daughter, Shanna McDowell.
Surviving are one son, Stephen McDowell of Aynor; one granddaughter, Cassidy McDowell of Conway; one stepson, Shane Fowler of Montreal, Canada; one stepdaughter, Wanda Strickland of Little River; daughter-in-law, Ali Stalvey of Conway; and several stepgrandchildren.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
