Skylar Dawn Byrd
Graveside services for Skylar Dawn Byrd, 25, will be held Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Kinlaw officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Miss Byrd passed away Jan. 21.
Born in Florence, she was a daughter of David and Kim Lewis Byrd. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Conway. She was a graduate of Conway High School Scholars Academy.
Miss Byrd attended Clemson University for two years where she was a member of the Clemson Choir. She graduated from Coastal Carolina University and received a bachelor’s degree. Miss Byrd also graduated from the University of South Carolina where she received a master’s degree.
She was employed by Fresenius Medical Care in Columbia. Miss Byrd was an eye donor through the Miracles In Sight program.
Surviving, in addition to her parents of Conway, are her twin brother, Sean C. Byrd of Conway; maternal grandparents, James and Barbara Lewis of Conway; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Pat Byrd of Effingham; her special companion, "Gatsby"; aunts and uncles, Tony and Jamie Hayes of Canton, Ga., Cherry Johnson, Joyce Thompson and Jack A. Thompson of Effingham; and several cousins.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
