Russell Evans Skipper
A memorial service for Russell Evans Skipper, 59, will be held March 9 at 2 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
Mr. Skipper passed away Feb. 26 at his residence.
He was born June 29, 1961, in Conway, a son of the late James E. Skipper and Daisy Thompkins Skipper.
Russell enjoyed hunting, being on the river, NASCAR racing, watching Clemson football and any other sport. He loved all his family very much. Russell was a volunteer fireman and rescue squad member for many years. He also worked at New South Forest for several years. He was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church.
Mr. Skipper is survived by his daughter, Brandy Noel Jenkins (Wayne); brother, James “Mike” Skipper (Rhonda); niece and nephew, Erin Christina Skipper (Travis Peal) and Eric Michael Skipper (Bri); and great-niece, Rhilynn Skipper; along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with his services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
