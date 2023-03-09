Sister Louise Paige
Funeral services for Sister Louise Page, 92, will be held March 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the Aynor High School Auditorium with the Rev. Doctor George E. Payton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born March 24, 1930, Sister Paige was a daughter of the late Jasper and Retha Wells Huggins.
On March 5, Sister Paige made her transition from the physical state into the spiritual realm with family members by her side.
In addition to her parents, Sister Paige was preceded in death by her husband, Olidan “Slim” Paige; one daughter, Barbara Paige; one son, Sylvester Huggins; two grandchildren, Jasper Brown and Kenneth Paige; and one great-grandchild, Faithlynn Paige.
Sister Paige was a member of St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from the Horry County School District after many years of service.
Sister Paige loved gardening, cooking and walking. Her favorite slogans were “I’m Doing Fine” and “Still Kicking”.
Sister Paige is survived by two sons, James Huggins and his wife Eulia, and Cheyenne Paige; four daughters, Sarah Brown and her husband Hezekiah, Linda Davis, Patricia Jones and her husband David and Mary Nixon; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren, as well as extended family that she loved dearly. Visitation for Sister Paige will be held March 10, from 4 p.m-6 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.