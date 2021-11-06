Sidney Michael Ammons

Funeral services for Sidney Michael Ammons, 66, will be held Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mr. Ammons passed away Nov. 5 in Conway Medical Center.

Born Jan. 15, 1955 in Conway, he was a son of the late Wallace Ammons and Wilma Collins Ammons.

Mr. Ammons enjoyed fishing, attending races, camping and spending time with family.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Barnette Ammons; one son, Sidney Michael “Mike” Ammons Jr. (Tina); one daughter, Nicole Ammons Walters (Mike “Vern”); one sister, Ann Sawyer (Lamar); four grandchildren, Grant Ammons, Tori Ammons, Michael Walters Jr. and Redden Walters, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.

The family will receive friends Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.