GARDEN CITY—Sidney Keith Fisher, 84, passed away May 20 at National Health Care.
Born in Sac City, Iowa, he was the son of the late Robert and Lois Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marilyn; brothers Eugene and Robert Fisher;and beloved daughter Teresa Noller.
Survivors include daughters Treva Zombro of Myrtle Beach and Sylvia Fisher of Ruskin, Florida; son Brian (Robin) Fisher of Bradenton, Florida; son-in-law David Noller of Blacksburg, Virginia; grandchildren Matthew and Alec Noller, Dayna Urban and Ricky and Steven (Kristi) Zombro; great-grandchildren Kylah and Ethan Urban and brother Harlan Fisher.
Mr. Fisher retired from the U.S. Army, highly decorated, at the rank of major. His Army career spanned 20 years, initially as a paratrooper, rising through the years to become a finance comptroller. He served overseas in Korea, Japan and Vietnam.
After retirement from the Army, he served as a finance comptroller for the city of Des Moines, Iowa.
Sid had many hobbies and interests such as genealogy, tracing the family tree back to the 1600s, and fishing, as an accomplished tournament bass fisherman receiving many trophies and as a recreational fisherman. He loved gardening and barbe-cueing for his family. He enjoyed online gaming with his grandsons and Dungeons and Dragons with his son. He was an avid reader.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Graveside services will be private.
