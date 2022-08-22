Shirley Lee Pinion Melton
MYRTLE BEACH-Shirley Lee Pinion Melton, 84, passed away Aug. 21.
Born March 25, 1938 in Charlotte, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Velma Eudy Pinion.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Melton was predeceased by three sisters, Dorothy Mosier, Barbara Robbins and Linda Mason; and two brothers, Ralph Pinion and Robert Pinion.
Surviving are her husband, James Harold Melton Sr.; four sons, James Melton Jr. (Betty), Donald Melton (Sue), Ralph Lee Melton and Gary Gene Melton (Dawn); two daughters, Betty Taylor (Dennis) and Cheryl Kestner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Pinion; and one sister, Cora Kimbrell.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.