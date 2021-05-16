Shirley Harrelson James
Funeral services for Shirley Harrelson James, 82, will be held May 18 at 2 p.m. in Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. James passed away May 15 surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 9, 1939, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Fleming and Sarah Jones Harrelson. Mrs. James was a member of the Conway Church of God, where she served as Sunday school teacher for the adult class and nursery class and served in several of the ladies’ ministry offices.
Along with her parents, Mrs. James was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah J. Howell; her son, Kenneth Ernest James; four brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Ernest Earl James of Conway; two sons, Jerry James (Joy) and Terry James (Sam) of Conway; one daughter, Lynn J. Elvis (Kimberly) of Conway; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Ward Anderson, Lyndsay Anderson Chandley (Brandon), Brooke Elvis Cox (Heath), Bryson Elvis, Joshua James, Judson James, Timmy James (Ali), and Elizabeth Hunter Allen (Bradley); ten great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bernice Mishoe, Flora Mae Stevens and Faye Tyler.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church and other times at their residence.
Memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, Building Fund, or Conway Church of God, Young at Heart, PO Box 879, Conway 29528.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.