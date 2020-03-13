MYRTLE BEACH—Shirley Gasque Johnson, our beloved mother, received her angel wings on the morning of March 6.
She will be remembered for her unconditional love and witty personality. Shirley was fortunate enough to leave this world with her family holding her hand. She will be forever missed by all.
She was a proud CCU graduate. She enjoyed her career of 30 years as a registered nurse at Conway Medical Center.
Shirley attended Marion Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great-grands. She enjoyed fishing in Woodbury with Harry.
She was preceded in death by husband Bobby Johnson; parents Elijah and Mildred Cooper Gasque; sister Curlie Norton and brothers Joseph and Jesse James Gasque.
Survivors include daughter Tamara (Michael) Ridgeway and son Glenn (Marlaina) Johnson; great-grandchild Scarlett Elvis; grandchildren Bryson Messer, Keaton Messer, Peyton Johnson, Bryar Johnson, Jordan Ridgeway, Lexi Ridgeway, Anthony Ross and Morgan Gilliam; Harry Jordan her loving partner of 20 years and his family; sisters Fannie Ellis (Charlie), Sheila Gasque and Annie Register (Dan); several loving nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
A memorial service was held March 8 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
