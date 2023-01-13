Shirley Cooper Jackson
A funeral service for Shirley Cooper Jackson, 80, will be held Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Barry Watson officiating.
Ms. Jackson went to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 12 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.
Born Sept. 27, 1942 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Clyde P. Cooper and Annie Lou Hardwick Cooper.
Mrs. Jackson was predeceased by her daughter, Penny Lynette Johnson; her grandson, Chad Andrew Johnson; siblings, Mayo Cooper, Levon Cooper, Junior Cooper, Parmarlee Cooper, Louise Treadway, Lynette Skipper, Gracie Cooper and Elizabeth Ruppe.
Shirley was a loving and devoted wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was one of Elvis Presley’s biggest fans. Shirley loved working in her yards and decorating.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her husband of sixty years, Norwood Jackson; sister, Virgil Martin; great-granddaughter, Haylee Johnson; several nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.