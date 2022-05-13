Shirley C. Norris
A funeral for Shirley C. Norris, 71, will be held May 15 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Thad Jacobs and Brother Danny Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Norris passed away May 12 with her loving family by her side. Born Jan. 4, 1951, she was a daughter of the late James Clifton and Pauline Roberts Cook. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Bill and Daniel Norris; and one brother, Sam Cook. Mrs. Shirley was of the Baptist faith. She loved sewing and all Elvis music. She was a great caregiver and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by two stepchildren, Betty and James Norris; three brothers, Danny Cook (Alice), William Cook and Cecil Cook (Renee) of Lancaster; two sisters, Sara Cook (Reuben) of Lake View and Dora Jane Lucas (Alvin) of Kershaw; one sister-in-law, Beth Cook of Fort Lawn; and a special aunt, Irene Johnson (William) of Aynor.
Visitation will be held May 15, 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m., in Johnson Funeral Home. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Mrs. Shirley’s family is in the care Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
