Shirley Ann O’Dell Craigie
LORIS-Funeral services for Shirley Ann O’Dell Craigie, 90, will be held April 1 at 3 p.m. in Loris First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dr. Tim Osment officiating. Committal services will follow in Anderson Cemetery.
Mrs. Craigie passed away March 25 in McLeod Loris Hospital following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 8, 1932 in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Walker O’Dell and the late Gladys Mae Stoop O’Dell.
Mrs. Craigie graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois, and continued her love of education throughout her life at every opportunity.
In 1962, she and her husband established their lifelong residence in Loris. Mrs. Craigie exercised her civic pride as a member of the Loris Music & Literary Club, the Loris Women’s Coalition and a Loris City Council member for many years.
She was a longtime active member of Loris First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
She was passionate about gardening and nature, and never met a stranger whether it be two or four legged. Mrs. Shirley advocated for a healthy lifestyle and as such became a certified yoga instructor at the age of 69.
She will be most remembered as a devoted doctor’s wife, who excelled at household management, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.
Survivors include her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Dr. James N. Craigie; three children, Karen Craigie Rich (Greg) of Sunset Beach, NC, Janel Craigie Dagon (Russ) of Orlando, Fla., and Dr. James E. Craigie (Diane) of Charleston; six grandchildren, Will Rich, Abby Rich, Connor Craigie, Rusty Dagon, Riley Dagon and Caroline Craigie; two sisters, Gail Johnson (Keith) of Sarasota, Fla., and Emily Engle (Ken) of Massillon, Ohio; brother-in-law, Stan Austin of Myrtle Beach; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Evans of Saratoga Springs, NY, and special friend, Ruth Ann Jones of Loris.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Craigie was predeceased by three siblings, Robert O’Dell, Eileen Austin and Clyde O’Dell.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at Loris First Presbyterian Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Loris First Presbyterian Church, 5435 Main St., PO Box 425, Loris, SC 29569 or North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, PO Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Please sign Mrs. Craigie’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com. Call (843) 756-7001.
