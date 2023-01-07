Shirlee G. Allen
A memorial service for Shirlee G. Allen, 85, will be held Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marion.
Mrs. Allen of Galivants Ferry passed away Jan. 6 in McLeod Hospital of Loris.
Mrs. Allen is the daughter of the late Frank and Carrie Gambrell.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one son, Brian Thomas Pope; one granddaughter, Lori Eschleman; and one brother, Donald Franklin Gambrell.
Mrs. Allen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marion. She was also a card-carrying member of the Mensa and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Shirlee had a special love for her five dogs.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband, Jon Allen; three daughters, Kara Hoffman (Pete), Kellee Skipper (David) and Tammy Kaminer (Russell); one stepson, Jon J. Allen Jr. (Paula); three granddaughters, three grandsons; five great-granddaughters; and 10 great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation www.act.alz.org or American Heart Association www.heart.org Mrs. Allen and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
