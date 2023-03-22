Sherwood Herring
A funeral service for Sherwood Herring, 93, will be held March 24 at 2 p.m. at Free Welcome Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Alan Goodman officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Herring passed away March 20 at his daughter’s residence.
Born July 29, 1929 in Conway, he was a son of the late Will Herring and Cordie Herring.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Shirley Sellers Herring; sons, David Herring, Michael Herring, John Herring and Billy Ray Herring; brother, Arthur Melvin Herring; sisters, Hazel Allen and Mary Johnson.
Sherwood was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, but he loved going to church to serve the Lord.
Mr. Herring is survived by one daughter, Brenda Vawter (Arnie); six grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Free Welcome Freewill Baptist Church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.