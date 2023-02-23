Sherrie Skipper Norris
Funeral services for Sherrie Skipper Norris, 65, will be held Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor David Watts and the Rev. Rodney Skipper officiating.
Mrs. Norris passed away Feb. 21.
Born Oct. 25, 1957 in Thomasville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Isaac Thomas Skipper and the late Hannah Floyd Skipper. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Doyce Norris; three children, Terry Wayne Sykes (Tonia) of Denton, N.C., Danny Ray Sykes (Kasey) of Trinity, N.C., and Jennifer Michelle Rhymer (Jonathan) of Loris; eight grandchildren, Dawson Sykes, Kloe Sykes, Taylor Sykes, Tyler Sykes, Lane Sykes, Wyatt Sykes, Hunter Sykes and Alexis Kunihiro (Bryce); two great-grandchildren, Brynleigh Sykes and Ethan Kunihiro; brother, Buddy Skipper of Trinity, N.C.; three sisters, Molly Long of Loris, Ann Phillips of High Point, N.C., and Jenise Kepley of Asheboro, N.C.; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Norris was predeceased by her two brothers, Carlyle Skipper and Billy Skipper.
Visitation will be held Feb. 23 from 6 p.m.-8 p., at Hardwick Funeral Home.
Those who wish may make memorials to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2610 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign Mrs. Norris’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
