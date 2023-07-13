Sherrie Lynn Suggs
Funeral services for Sherrie Lynn Suggs, 59, will be held July 15 at 4 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Kirk Lawton officiating.
Sherrie passed away July 8 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 3, 1964, in Harrisburg, Pa., she was a daughter of Sandra Smith Suggs and the late Edward C. Suggs Sr.
Sherrie graduated from Dover High School in Dover, Pa., in 1982. Sherrie is an honorably discharged veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. She was a great contributor to the Myrtle Beach Boys and Girls Clubs where she coordinated many fundraisers and donated graciously to them. Sherrie was a server/trainer at Olive Garden for 28 years.
Surviving is her mother, Sandra Suggs of Conway; brother, Edward C. Suggs Jr. of Conway; sister, Tracee K. Yanover (Craig); nephew, Edward C. Suggs III of Green Sea; niece, Ashley E. Suggs of Conway, and other extended family.
She was predeceased by a nephew, Christian Allan Suggs.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
