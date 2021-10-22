Shelvie Jean Bone

A Celebration of Life for Shelvie Jean Bone, 81, will be held Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bone, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Oct. 20.

Born in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Thurmond Arthur James and Leila Ruth (Skipper) James.

Shelvie graduated from Conway High School with the Class of 1958. She married the love of her life, Ernest, that same year and the next year their only child, Chris, was born.

She was as entrepreneurial as her husband and always took pride in being a working woman. She worked for Sonny Stevens/Trust of Niles Stevens at the Ocean Forest Hotel and Rainbow Harbor Shopping Complex from 1975-2018. Her nickname was “Queen B” and she always had a witty joke to crack.

She always had a flair for dramatics, and she loved getting called up in public to belt out a tune or stand on stage. She was always the best dressed in the room, no matter the crowd, and was a weekly customer at the salon. She loved her family and friends with passion and generosity and was always looking for a reason to entertain in her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Heywood Bone; brother, Jesse James; and sisters, Juanita Phipps and Mary “Lib” Barrs.

She is survived by her son, Ernest Christopher (Chris) and his wife Helen D. of Murrells Inlet; one granddaughter, Dr. Victoria C. Bone and Thomas D. (Beau) Bourgeois of Baton Rouge, La; sister, Barbara J. Marlowe of Amelia Island, Fla.; special niece, Julie Edwards Nealy of Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as grandchildren of her heart, Reid Nealy, Carsen Nealy, Donald Asslanaj and Tea Asslanaj; and special friend, William Shaffer of Myrtle Beach.

