Shawn A. Sisco 

Shawn A. Sisco, 48, passed away Jan. 17 in McLeod Loris Hospital following a brief illness.

Mr. Shawn was born May 2, 1973, a son of the late Arthur Lloyd and Donna L. Hillyer Sisco. Shawn enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a great love for his Rat Rod family and friends. 

Shawn is survived by his fiancé, Shonna Slack; his three loving sons whom he loved dearly, Harley Sisco, Davien “D.J.” Sisco and Ryder Sisco; and his best friends who were like brothers, Brett York (Sandy) and Fred Crist. 

No services are planned at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or a kind word to the family on his tribute page at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.

Mr. Shawn’s family in in the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.

  

