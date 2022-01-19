Shawn A. Sisco
Shawn A. Sisco, 48, passed away Jan. 17 in McLeod Loris Hospital following a brief illness.
Mr. Shawn was born May 2, 1973, a son of the late Arthur Lloyd and Donna L. Hillyer Sisco. Shawn enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a great love for his Rat Rod family and friends.
Shawn is survived by his fiancé, Shonna Slack; his three loving sons whom he loved dearly, Harley Sisco, Davien “D.J.” Sisco and Ryder Sisco; and his best friends who were like brothers, Brett York (Sandy) and Fred Crist.
No services are planned at this time. Please feel free to share a memory or a kind word to the family on his tribute page at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Mr. Shawn’s family in in the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
