Sharon Reavis Hyman
Funeral services for Sharon Reavis Hyman, 59, wife of James E. "Jim" Hyman will be held Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. from North Conway Baptist Church with Dr. Jay Worthington officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Hyman passed away Dec. 25.
Mrs. Hyman was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, a daughter of Ben and Susan Reavis. She was a member of North Conway Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. Mrs. Hyman was employed by Aynor Elementary and was a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents, all of Conway, are one son, William Brice Hyman (Carra) of North Augusta; two stepdaughters, Layne Hyman of Surfside Beach, NC, and Raven Locklear (Jason) of Myrtle Beach; one grandchild, Luca Locklear; three brothers, Benjamin Ward "Rocky" Reavis (Jane), Howard Reavis, and Charles Reavis of Conway; one sister, Karen Reavis Hawes (Kevin) of Summerville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of North Conway Baptist Church Wednesday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
