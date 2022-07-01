Shantay Rutledge
Shantay Deanna Vivian Rutledge, 49, was born in Georgetown on Jan. 9, 1973 to the late William Rutledge Jr. and Virginia Shackleford Rutledge.
She departed this life on June 25 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father; a nephew (Tyreik Rutledge); and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Shantay attended school in the Georgetown County School District and participated in the Gifted and Talented Program, often referred to as BEACH, for her high academic performance. She was very intelligent and was held in regard by her peers.
She attended Job Corps in Bamberg and studied culinary arts. She had various occupations during her lifetime. As a child, Shantay attended Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Until her death, she loved reading her Bible.
Shantay leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Rashien Rutledge, Khaleel Rutledge of Andrews and Rayshawn Rutledge-Sumpter of Mesa, Ariz.; her mom of the home; two sisters, Afrooz (Chris) Session and Nariah Brown of Andrews; four brothers, Fredrick (Diane) Harmon of Milledgeville, Ga., Larry (Kayla) Rutledge of Myrtle Beach, Dexter Rutledge and Quamaine Brown of Andrews; four grandchildren, Raziyah Rutledge, Kinslee Anderson, MarQuez Anderson and Jaiden Gardner; aunts and uncles, Margaret Giles, Mattie Rivers, Wilhemenia Bostick, Anna (Roosevelt Timmons), Cynthia (John) Spivey, Shirley Darby, Levi (Frances) Rutledge, Donald (Sheila) Rutledge, Randolph Rutledge, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Call (843) 294-0011.
