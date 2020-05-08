MYRTLE BEACH—Shannon “Shae” Thompson Fanfan, 50, went to her next life on April 26 with God and her loving family surrounding her.
Shae was born on March 14, 1970, in Nuremberg, Germany, daughter of Stevie Smith Thompson and the late Jim Blake Thompson.
She fought hard for nearly four years against an evil disease but always maintaining a loving, giving and positive attitude.
Family and friends will be able to come together at a later date to celebrate her life.
Survivors include husband Anthony Fanfan; mother Stevie S. Thompson; stepfather Larry Marlowe; daughter Megan McCumbee; son Kyle McCumbee; grandchildren Jianna and Kingston McCumbee; stepsons Broedy and Ashton; stepsisters Melissa Albrecht, Monica Saleh and Kim McCants and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC, 86 Jonathan Lucas St. Charleston, SC 29425.
