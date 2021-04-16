Shane Ian Lewis
Funeral services for Shane Ian Lewis, 44, will be held April 18 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis passed away unexpectedly on April 15 at his residence. He was born June 13, 1976, in Conway, a son of George W. Lewis and Sandra Roberts Lewis.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Holcomb Lewis, Ruby Ellen Lewis and Thelma Roberts.
Shane was a loving son, brother and friend to all. Sitting around a fire with family and friends was what he enjoyed most. He also loved working on computers, surfing and was an avid Clemson fan. He was passionate about all animals.
In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his siblings, Jason Lewis (Katherine Hardin) of Conway and Tara Moffitt (Jason) of Charleston; maternal grandfather, Henry Roberts; and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family will receive friends April 18 in Watson Funeral Services from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
