Sgt. Rossie Franklin Wright
LORIS-Graveside services with military honors for Sgt. Rossie Franklin Wright, 74, will be held Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in Twin City Memorial Gardens with Dr. Louis Venable officiating.
Sgt. Wright went to be with his Lord and Savior Aug. 30 in McLeod Health Loris.
Born on June 14, 1947 in Whiteville, N.C., he was the son of the late Doctor Franklin “Cedo” Wright and the late Annie Blake Woodell Wright. Mr. Wright served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Army. After his military service he worked with Horry County Schools in the Technology Department for 15 years. He was active in his community as a past Master Mason with Loris Lodge #205 A.F.M. and a longtime member of Loris First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sue Jacobs Wright of Loris; daughter, Shelley Newton of Kentucky; grandson, Robert Shefton of Kentucky; sister, Deborah Soles and her husband Mike of Tabor City, N.C.; brother, Doug Wright of Florence; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wright was predeceased by a grandson, JT Newton; a sister, Peggy Kelly; four brothers, Cecil, Rex, Deke and Dolan Wright.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Loris First Baptist Church, 3117 Main St., Loris 29569. Please sign Mr. Wright’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
