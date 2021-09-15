Sgt. Bryan O’Neil Brown
A funeral service for Sgt. Bryan O’Neil Brown, 46, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Conway with the Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Sgt. Brown, a US Marine veteran passed away Sept. 13.
Sgt. Brown was born in Conway, a son of Bobby and Bobbie Jo Holt Brown. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Sgt. Brown was a graduate of Conway High School where he played baseball. He was employed with Sherwin Williams as a sales representative.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Allyson G. Brown of Conway; two sons, Jonah M. Brown and Jackson O. Brown of Conway; one brother, Ryan Brown (Kelley) of Conway; one sister, Candice Brown Rabon (Derrick) of Conway; and several nieces and nephews, Chloe Brown, Camden Brown, Lauren Rabon, Laci Rabon, Liam Carpin and Levi Carpin.
Memorials may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
