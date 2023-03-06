Norma Jean Johnson Markiewicz
MURRELLS INLET-Services for Norma Jean Markiewicz, 97, will be held March 11 at 2 p.m. in the Celebration Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Thomas Dendy officiating.
Mrs. Markiewicz passed away March 5 in St. Gabriel Nursing Home.
Born May 5, 1925 in Gilbertville, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Fred P. Johnson and Verna Sliter Johnson.
Norma graduated from Gilbertsville Central School and attended Buffalo State Teachers College. She worked as a secretary for the Board of Education in Windsor Locks, Conn., for eighteen and half years and was an Avon representative for sixteen years.
She was a member of The Congregational Church of Windsor Locks and presently a member of Celebration Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach.
Along with her parents, Norma was predeceased by her daughter, Diana Keeney; sisters, Doris Seeley and Anna Kennedy; brothers, Donald Johnson and Ralph Johnson.
Mrs. Markiewicz is survived by two daughters, Elaine (Ira) Rohinsky and Lauren (Bob) Urian; two sisters, Charlotte (Don) Wenzel and Marjorie Johnson; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Celebration Presbyterian Church, 2300 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
