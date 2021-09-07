Linda Luise Schmidt Newell
GREEN SEA-Linda Luise Schmidt Newell, 82, passed away Sept. 3 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born on April 15, 1939 in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William Schmidt and the late Caroline Frees Schmidt. Mrs. Newell worked as a medical secretary until her retirement and was of the Lutheran faith. She passionately loved all animals, especially dogs, but will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Donald Lee Newell of the home; two sons, Kevin Lee Newell of Ruby and Todd Mathews Newell and his wife Janis of Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughter, Caroline Newell of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Dylan Cosgriff; and sister, Valerie Hofmann of Naples, Fla.
Memorial services will be private.
The family requests that memorials, in Mrs. Newell’s memory, be made to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach 29582. Please sign Mrs. Newell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.