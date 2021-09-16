Senior Master Sgt. Andrew G. Autry
Graveside services for Senior Master Sgt. Andrew G. Autry, ret., 75, will be held Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. in Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for anyone who wishes to join. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Mr. Autry passed away Sept. 14 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born Dec. 12, 1945 in Loris, he was the son of the late J.O. Autry and the late Virginia Ashley Autry.
Mr. Autry was a graduate of Conway High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Southern Illinois University and was also an alumnus of Coastal Carolina College. He was a career military man who proudly served his country six years in the U.S. Navy and 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, with tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm.
Andrew was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church and American Legion Post 111. He was also an avid sports fan, following the Washington Redskins, the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR. Nothing, however, compared to the joy he received watching his granddaughters' sporting events, listening to them play the violin, or pinning the latest art masterpiece on the refrigerator. He doted on his sons as they grew up and always supported them through Little League, Scouts and football. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and the hero of the family.
Survivors include his devoted and loving wife of 54 years, Vickie T. Autry; his sons, Andrew Anthony Autry and his wife Dana and their twin daughters, Ashlynne and Madelynne of Conway, Ark., and Nathaniel Robert Autry and his wife Amy and their daughters Jordyn, Addison and Elizabeth of Myrtle Beach; and his brother, James Autry of Lebanon, Tenn.
Mr. Autry was predeceased by his brother, Virgil R. Autry.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105.
