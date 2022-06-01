Scotty W. Cannon
LORIS-Funeral services for Scotty W. Cannon, 49, will be held June 3 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church with Dr. Perry Jones, Randall Faulk and the Rev. Robbie Baxley officiating. Committal services will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Rocky Gregory officiating.
Scotty passed away May 29.
Born in Florence, he was a son of Danny and Loretta Cannon.
He was a graduate of the College of Charleston and vice president of Cannon Timber and Logging.
Scotty was a faithful member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church where he served as director of Bible Drills, along with his wife. He loved sports, especially basketball, and was a member of several church basketball leagues. He was currently a member of a Sunday basketball league at the Grande Dunes.
Scotty was an avid collector of Nascar matchbox cars and he enjoyed bass fishing.
Scotty will be most remembered as a loving and devoted husband, son, father and brother.
Scotty was predeceased by his sister, Amy L. Cannon; his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt Cannon; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Sarvis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Harry B. Jackson of Mullins; and most recently by his cat, Ranger, whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents of Loris, Scotty is survived by his wife, Susan F. Cannon of the home; two sons, Bryce Ford and Aaron Ford of the home; one special brother, Craig Tyler (Candy) of Loris; his special second Mom and Dad, Gail and Jimmy Nealey of Loris; two special sisters, Christie Long (Ray) and Jodi Cox (Bradley) of Loris; two nieces, Allyson Long and Madison Cox of Loris; two nephews, Brandon Long and Thomas Cox of Loris; his uncle, Sonny Cannon (Hedi) and their family of Aynor; two aunts, Cynthia Duke and Anne Taylor of Conway; numerous in-laws and special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be sent to the Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church Building Fund, 937 Green Sea Road South, Loris, SC 29569 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or at www.stjude.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.