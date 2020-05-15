MYRTLE BEACH—Scott Rast, 44, passed away unexpectedly on May 1 at his residence.
Born in Hartsville, he was the son of Paul Michael and Vickie (Bright) Rast who survive him.
He was a graduate of Hartsville High School and had a diversified academic background attending Coastal Carolina University, Johnson and Wales University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
A caring man, he was an avid reader and loved music and the arts.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his loving sister Kristen of Charleston.
Funeral services are being held privately by Scott’s family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Scott’s name to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
