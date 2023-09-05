Sarah R. Moore
A memorial service for Sarah R. Moore, 80, will be held Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in Pisgah Methodist Church.
Ms. Moore passed away Aug. 28 in Compass Post Rehabilitation Center in Conway.
She was the widow of Richard Moore and daughter of the late Hayes Roberts and the late Vick Richardson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, Richard Koster; and her siblings, Maxie Richardson, Walt Richardson, Glenna Barrineau and Carolyn Richardson.
Ms. Moore, a member of Pisgah Methodist Church, enjoyed gardening. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. Surviving Ms. Sarah is one daughter, Sissy Hastings; stepdaughter, Susan Moore; four grandchildren, J.J. Hastings, Colby Hastings, Nikki Willis and Courtney Derrick; five great-grandchildren, Emma Hastings, Easton Hastings, Ellis Hastings, Katie Willis and Olivia Willis; three brothers, Ceif Richardson, Nelson Roberts (Agnes) and Cliff Roberts (Angie); one sister, Merry Shelley; special friend, Jimmy Frye; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com Ms. Moore’s family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
