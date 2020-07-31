MYRTLE BEACH—Sarah Georgina “Gina” Sugg Johnson passed away July 19 at her home in Myrtle Beach.
Ms. Johnson was born in Georgetown, a daughter of the late George C. Sugg, Jr. and Sarah Coker Sugg Walsh.
She was predeceased by sisters Margaret C. Sugg, Sheila S. Alexander and Sheryl S. Babila.
She was a 1980 graduate of Conway where she excelled in tennis and basketball. She also enjoyed being on one of the Rivertown Tennis Leagues where she and her team won many titles.
Ms. Johnson continued her education and earned an AS degree from Horry Georgetown Technical College. Her career in Horry County Government began as an administrative assistant in the magistrate’s office.
Upon the opening of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, she transferred there as an office supervisor. During her tenure, she transitioned into the law enforcement division and later graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy. Prior to her medical retirement, she had earned the rank of captain.
Surviving are son George C.S. Johnson (Jackie); grandsons George Aubrey Johnson, Gage Johnson and Kaleb Johnson, all of Panama City Beach, Florida; stepmother Suzanne G. Sugg of Myrtle Beach; sisters E. Pam Jennings of Atlanta, Georgia, and Natalie S. Garrett (Mase), and Elizabeth S. McNew (Scott), both of Simpsonville; beloved aunts Zola Sugg Clayton of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Elfi Sugg Wilhelm of Sumter; many special nephews, nieces and cousins; George’s second mom, Pat Clark; a very special family friend Stephen Jordan and dear friend Nancy Joiner.
Ms. Johnson will be remembered for her contagious laughter, adventurous spirit and her love of any and all outdoor activities, especially boating with her son and fishing with her father.
Funeral services will be private due to the Covid 19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
