Sarah Frances Allen
Graveside services for Sarah Frances Goff Allen, 72 will be held May 20 11 a.m. at Westside Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Allen passed away May 18 in Conway Medical Center. Born July 5, 1949 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Samuel J. Goff and Edna L. Ward Goff.
She was predeasced by two brothers, Richard and Tim Goff.
Sarah was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. She loved fishing, gardening and cooking for her family.
She is survived by her four daughters, Angela “Angie” Bender Jordan (Jimmy), Vickie Michelle Grate, Melissa Sue Wiley and Crystal Louise Allen; one brother, Jerry “Bud” Goff; four sisters, Dorothy Tyson, Peggy Goff, Betty Phipps and Neita Smith; five grandchildren Christopher Doyle, Nikki Bell, Heather Jordan Brown, Ashley Doyle and Angel Wiley; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
