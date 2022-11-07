Sarah Cecelia Ropp
A funeral service for Sarah Cecelia Ropp, 70, will be held Nov. 10 at noon in the Raeford Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Shane Owens and Dr. Robert Cathcart.
Miss Ropp, of Raeford, N.C., formerly of Atlanta, died at Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst Nov. 6.
Born in Columbia March 9, 1952, she was the daughter of Sarah Beaty Ropp and the late Rev. Dr. John Conway Ropp.
Cecelia graduated from Conway High School in the Class of 1970. She attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, graduating in 1974. She earned a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a math specialist degree from Georgia State University.
She taught at Hoke County High School in Raeford and at Towers High School and Open Campus High School in Atlanta, retiring after 32 years.
She is survived by her mother, Sarah Beaty Ropp of Raeford; two brothers, John Conway Ropp Jr. and his wife Linda of Columbia and Robert Beaty Ropp and his wife Kathy of Conway; a sister, Miriam Ropp McNeill and her husband Neal of Raeford; a nephew and four nieces, and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at the cemetery following the service.
