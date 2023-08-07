Sarah Beaty Ropp
A graveside service for Sarah Beaty Ropp, 96, will be held Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. in Raeford Cemetery with Dr. Robert D. Cathcart Jr. and Dr. R. Shane Owens officiating.
Mrs. Ropp, of Raeford, NC, died Aug. 7 in her home.
Born June 5, 1927 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Walter Kirkpatrick Beaty and Sarah Wilson Beaty.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, the Rev. Doctor John Conway Ropp; her daughter, Sarah Cecelia Ropp; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Cashwell McNeill; and her brothers, Walter K. Beaty Jr. and James Wilson Beaty.
Mrs. Ropp grew up in Mt. Holly, NC. During her senior year of high school, she moved with her family to Columbia where her father became pastor of Arsenal Hill Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Ropp graduated from Dreher High School in 1944. She graduated from Erskine College in Due West in 1948, having majored in Bible and social studies and serving as president of Women’s Student Government her senior year.
She married John Ropp in June of that same year. They lived in Columbia until 1957 when he was called into the ministry and they moved with their four children to Atlanta, Ga., where he attended Columbia Theological Seminary. Mrs. Ropp served as president of the Seminary Wives’ Club during her husband’s senior year.
As Dr. Ropp served pastorates in Iva and Conway and in Raeford, Mrs. Ropp served as a teacher and school librarian. She retired in 1989 as librarian at Hoke County High School in Raeford.
Mrs. Ropp is survived by her children John Conway Ropp Jr. and his wife Linda of Columbia, Robert Beaty Ropp and his wife Kathy of Conway and Miriam Ropp McNeill and her husband Neal of Raeford; grandchildren, Sarah Ropp Cathcart and her husband Robert of Hickory Tavern, John Conway Ropp III and his wife Caroline of Hartsville, Emily Ropp Terry and her husband Joe of Mt. Pleasant and Katharine Beaty McNeill of Raeford; great-grandchildren, Robert Cathcart III and his wife Campbell, Sarah Anna “Sally”, Margaret and Charlie Cathcart, Elizabeth, John IV, David, Mari Grace and Sarah Catherine Ropp and Anna, Joseph III and Will Terry; and a sister-in-law, Anita Law Beaty of Charleston.
Visitation will take place at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family wishes to thank Liberty Hospice for their kindness and excellent care of Mrs. Ropp.
Memorials may be made to Raeford Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1570, 128 W. Edinborough Ave., Raeford, NC 28376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.