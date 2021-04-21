Sara Jane Johnson
A funeral service for Sara Johnson, 86, will be held April 23 at 3 p.m. in Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Timmy Locklear officiating. Internment will follow in the Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson passed away April 20 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She is the daughter of the late Charlie and Alice Techie Johnson. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Randall Johnson; an infant son, Robert Johnson; daughter, Rita Hughes; two brothers, David Johnson and George Johnson; two sisters, Annie Mae Johnson and Annie Bell Barr; and one son-in-law, Joe Hughes.
Ms. Sara was a Godly woman who devoted her life to serving Christ and others. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church where she has served the Lord for more than 50 years.
She was a giver. Many people treasure quilts and aprons that were made with love by her hands. She was an avid walker and gardener. Ms. Sara loved having family around laughing and eating especially her fried chicken and biscuits. Ms. Johnson is survived by one son, Mike Johnson (Linda); one daughter, Diane Anderson (John); seven grandchildren, Shannon Norris, Perry Anderson, Nickalus Johnson (Betsy), Lindsey Stamp (Jason), Kimberly Smith (Bill), Christopher Johnson (Heather) and Dustin Johnson (Allison); 14 great-grandchildren, Isaac Norris, Brianna McGrath, Oran Anderson, Piper Anderson, Caleb Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Silas Johnson, Elijah Smith, Ezra Smith, Simon Smith, Sebastian Smith, Shelby Johnson, Madison Johnson and Everliegh Johnson; and one special nephew, Carl Francis Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. before the service at the church.
Memorials can be made in honor of Sara Jane Johnson to Mt. Ariel Freewill Baptist Church, 4756 S.C. 319 E, Conway 29526.
Please remember to wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.