Joseph Harry James
MYRTLE BEACH-Joseph Harry James, 89, passed away Feb. 8 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 13, 1931, in Conway, he was the son of the late Pearly and Annie Capps James. Mr. James retired from Santee Cooper and was a member of Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Robert James; three sisters, Pearline Beverly, Nona Richardson and Lorraine Eldridge; and a stepson, Benny Edge.
Surviving are his wife of Myrtle Beach, Elizabeth O. James; three stepchildren, Roddy Edge (Karen), Gwen Edge and Patty Derrick (Ben); three grandchildren, Brandon Edge (Rachel), Brittany Edge and Kendall Edge; one great-grandchild, Jackson R. Edge; two brothers, Earl James and Dale James; one sister, Lib Cannon; a stepdaughter-in-law, Rita Brown Edge; and special nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, please contact the family for service information. Masks and social distancing are required.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mr. James’ caregivers, Connie, Shirl and Annie.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
