Sandra Paul Barnhill
Sandra Paul Barnhill, 81, passed away March 15.
She was born in West Frankfort, Ill., on March 16, 1941. She was predeceased by her parents, John Paul and Rose Paul Migielicz and a son Jerry Rae Barnhill Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jerry R. Barnhill Sr.; her two children, Mayor John K. Gardner (Carol Ann) of Aynor and Amber S. Barnhill of Galivants Ferry; three grandchildren, Dr. Caroline Elizabeth Gardner, the future Dr. Jonathan Paul Gardner, and SrA Owen Bentley Barnhill USAF.
She is survived by a brother, John Paul (Susan) of St. Louis, Mo.
She leaves behind four sisters-in-law, Amy Frommer (Pete), Annette Graham, Alice Hardwick (George) and Libby Barnhill; and two brothers-in law, Benny Barnhill (Debi) and Marvin Johnson. She attended Southern Illinois University and worked as a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher for Horry County Schools. She was also head clerk of election at the Methodist Rehobeth precinct. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children, plus special fur babies, Tank Barnhill and Luna Gardner. She loved southern cooking, traveling and shopping till she dropped.
She leaves behind three special friends, Dee Dee Dew, Carolyn Richardson and Sandra Frye.
A private burial, with the immediate family, will be held March 23.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The American Cancer Society at 950 48th Ave. N. Suite 101 M.B. SC 29577
Watson Funeral Service & Crematory of Conway is serving the family.
