Sandra Louise Doty DeMattia
Sandra Louise Doty DeMattia, 74, of Murrells Inlet, died peacefully at her home Sept. 16, with family in attendance.
She was born on March 7, 1948, in Springfield, Mass., the third child and beloved daughter of the late Vernon G. and Louise (May) Doty.
Throughout her life, those who knew Sandra were drawn to her lightning-quick intelligence, beautiful smile and trademark sense of humor, which she displayed to the very end.
Sandra spent her youth in West Springfield, Mass., at the family flower farm, and on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Her teenage and college years were spent in Wisconsin. Sandra's resume reflects her varied interests; she worked at the Mass Mutual Insurance Company, at Mount Snow Ski Resort, and at many dining establishments in the Deerfield Valley and beyond.
In South Carolina, she shuttled rental cars across the state and cooked at the VFW. No matter where she was, Sandra made friends at every stop and developed deep connections with coworkers, neighbors and family members that lasted until the very end of her life.
In 1987, Sandra married the late Andrew DeMattia, the love of her life. They were longtime residents of Wilmington, Vt., until their move to South Carolina in 1997. In their retirement, Andy and Sandra forged new bonds at the VFW Post 10420 and American Legion Post 178 in Murrells Inlet.
Sandra was an animal lover, and over the years, she welcomed many furry friends into her life. These treasured companions traveled with Sandra on her yearly pilgrimages back to the family camp on Lake Damon in Chesterfield, Mass., and brought her much amusement and joy.
Sandra enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking, reading and writing of all types, including poetry and memoir. An avid gardener with an infallible green thumb, she could bring almost any dying plant back to life, and none of her homes was complete until she had added a greenhouse.
Sandra leaves to cherish her memory her brother, John (Linda) Doty of Jacksonville, Vt.; her nieces, Rachel (Craig Miskovich) Doty, Jessica (Edward Smith) Doty, Alexa (Josh Cutler) Doty; and six grandnieces and grandnephews. She also leaves many beloved cousins, especially Dean (Debbie) Cleveland, Arthur (Joyce) Doty and Alan (Chantal) Doty, as well as a host of dear friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, William Doty; and her stepson, William DeMattia.
Sandra's family is particularly appreciative to her neighbors Linda, Mary Lou and Joye, as well as Ashley and Wilhelminia of Agape Care Hospice, who provided compassionate assistance during her illness. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to Agape Care Hospice, 3009-B Church St., Myrtle Beach SC 29577 in Sandra's name.
In accordance with Sandra's wishes, there will be no formal services.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family with arrangements.
