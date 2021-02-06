Sandra R. Johnson
A graveside service for Sandra R. Johnson, 60, will be held Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson passed away at her residence Feb. 5 following an extended illness with her loving family by her side.
Born July 4, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Pauline Thompkins Tindall.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson is predeceased by the father of her children, Ronnie Floyd; three brothers, D.A., Bobby and Danny Tindall; and one sister, Susan Squires.
Mrs. Johnson enjoyed gardening, working in her yard with her many flowers and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Parsons (Jason) and Angie Ray (Barry); five grandchildren, Paula Wilson, Brittany Wilson, Randy Wilson, Madison Ray and Cameron Ray of Galivants Ferry; and one sister, Bonnie Rabon of Galivants Ferry.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor is serving the family.
